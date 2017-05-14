KARACHI - A book fair was organised by Defence Central Library at Defence Authority Sunset Club here on Saturday in which leading publishers and book sellers of the metropolis displayed a variety of quality books at discounted rates to promote the culture of reading.

A large number of people who visited the venue appreciated the forward looking initiative of DHA.

Organising activities like book exhibitions play a significant role in promoting healthy and positive trends in society.

Books are a real source of knowledge and information which refines and broadens human vision, outlook and develops the character of readers.

The venue of the fair presented a conducive literary environment where books on variety of subjects, ranging from literature, fiction, philosophy, current affairs, religion and children, were available.

A large number of people thronged the venue and fondly bought books on various subjects of their interest.

Stalls of food and beverages had also been set up at the venue for the convenience and comfort of public.

Another hallmark of the fair was the presence of celebrities, including Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Haseena Moin, Professor Saher Ansari, Poets Rehan Azmi, Irtiza Johnpuri and Fatima Hassan to name a few. The presence of these literary luminaries was a source of inspiration for the book lovers. The distinguished writers and poets briefly spoke on the occasion, highlighting the significance and importance of reading books that can transform one’s life and in a broader perspective bring a renaissance and reformation in society.

They said that the habit of reading books not only enhanced knowledge of the readers, but was also instrumental in developing a progressive, tolerant and civilized society.