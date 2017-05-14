KARACHI - The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will take measures to ensure that no inconvenience or hardship is caused to passengers due to Shaheen Air International's “irresponsible behaviour of selling tickets of un-sanctioned new routes despite no permission was granted by the Sindh High Court”, said a statement issued by CAA here on Saturday.

The CAA statement maintained that `CAA strongly sets aside SAI's allegations about the recent woes, distress and agony of passengers being caused by the regulator and has termed such allegations from SAI as a cover up of airline's incompetence and inability to work according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)'.

It further pointed out that in its statement SAI has been naive to term flying on new routes as routine timetable changes and trying to mislead general public covering up for its extreme mismanagement and violation of rules and regulations. Starting up a new and unauthorized international route cannot be construed as a routine timetable change. Sale of tickets for unauthorized routes is not only a violation but also misleads passengers into buying tickets. It becomes a scam for innocent potential passengers who are unaware of the ground realities.

“SAI has time and again tried to twist the facts and even the judgements of the Sindh High Court (SHC) to shift the blame of its mismanagement, inefficiency and lawlessness on CAA.

Boarding bridge facility was withdrawn from SAI because it failed to clear its outstanding dues since months despite numerous commitments from its top management. Furthermore, SHC has not ordered CAA to resume the boarding bridge facility to SAI. In fact it was resumed only after payment of CAA's outstanding dues were made binding on SAI through the court order,” the CAA statement added.