KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday ruled that the ban on the entry of heavy traffic in the port city would remain intact.

The two-judge bench also asked for names of the committee representing all stakeholders and ordered that the body present its recommendations at the next hearing.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Karachi Port Trust informed the court that there had been a loss of Rs4 billion owing to the strike by the heavy vehicles’ association. He added that port traffic is also at a standstill owing to the strike as no goods are being moved.

Meanwhile, a report submitted in the court by the DIG for traffic stated that 765 vehicles had been impounded on the court orders. The report also said that over Rs10 million had been recovered in fines. There has been a 71 percent decrease in traffic accidents following the ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city, the report added. The bench adjourned the hearing till May 20.

Saturday is the sixth day of the goods transporters’ strike, which has now started to lead to concerns of a price hike with Ramazan around the corner. Industry insiders believe that freight charges will consequently shoot up, bumping up variable expenditures, which will likely end up inflating the retail prices.

Earlier, Pakistan Soap Manufacturers Association (PSMA) Chairman Abdullah Zaki said, "Almost 13,000 containers – most of which carry food items – are now held up at the Karachi Port's terminals."

Transporters had resorted to a strike to protest the ban on heavy vehicles’ entry into the city. As a result, goods worth millions of rupees are lying in warehouses.

Traders, industrialists and manufacturers alike have slammed the strikers for causing a bottleneck in the supply of basic necessities and imported goods.

The Karachi Port’s terminals are at present teeming with containers as goods transporters’ strike has led to unavailability of heavy vehicles to move imports and exports. The situation has exacerbated to such an extent that the port is almost at its full capacity.