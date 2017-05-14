HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has sent an Executive Engineer Operations Digri Division on forced retirement as a punishment allegedly over bad performance. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Asadullah Khan took the action against XEN Operations Mazhar Ali Qureshi under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E and D Rules, 1978.

The official was also accused of maintaining low recovery in his jurisdiction.

The HESCO chief had time and again warned all employees that bad performance or negligence would elicit strict disciplinary action, the press release reads.