KARACHI - A man killed his second wife, two stepchildren and a minor brother-in-law with the help of his two sons from his first wife in Orangi Town, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a woman, her two minor children (a daughter and a son) and her minor brother were killed inside their house in Mansoor Nagar in Orangi Town in the limits of Iqbal Market Police Station recently. Police arrested the woman’s second husband Abdul Mannan aka Bengali in connection with the incident. During the investigation, Mannan allegedly told the police that he killed his wife, two stepchildren and brother-in-law with the help of his sons from his first wife.

The victims had been identified as 25-year-old Rabia, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Rahila, one-year-old son Riyan Arif and five-year-old brother Noor Jan. They were hit to death with an iron rod. Their bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police had managed to arrest the accused from the hospital where he was under treatment. Police said the accused had also injured himself with the iron rod and a knife to give the incident a different colour.

The police on Saturday registered an (FIR 128/17) under Section 302/34 against accused Mannan and his sons Asif and Yousuf on behalf of Rabia’s father Sabir Ahmed.

The complainant said in his recorded statement to the police that his daughter Rabia was a widow and she contracted second marriage with Mannan a few months ago. “Rabia had two children from her first marriage. Her children from her first marriage and my son also started living with her at Mannan’s house after her marriage to Mannan,” the complainant told the police. “The sons of Mannan from his first marriage were not happy after my daughter gave birth to Arif,” he said.

Sabir told the police that Rabia and Mannan had an argument over a domestic issue on the day of the incident. Later, Mannan and his two sons from his first marriage hit Rabia, her two children from her first marriage and her minor brother to death with an iron rod.

Mannan told the police that he initially he had an argument with his second wife after she did not serve him food. “She wasn’t treating me well since our marriage,” the accused said. “It was her routine to refuse to serve me food. I had no intention to kill them, but I could not stop myself and killed them,” he reportedly told the police.

District West SSP Nasir Aftab said though the case had been registered and the key accused had been arrested, police were looking for his sons who had disappeared after the incident.

DRIVER RAMS CAB INTO FLEEING

ROBBERS, KILLS ONE

A robber was killed and another was wounded and arrested after a cab driver rammed his vehicle into them when they tried to flee after robbing him of cash and valuables in the Federal B area.

According to the police, the incident took place near Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi in the limits of Gulberg Police Station on the night between Friday and Saturday. The robbers were identified as Haseeb Khan and Usman Ghani.

They were trying to flee on their motorcycle after robbing the cab driver.

Gulberg SHO Majid Alvi said the cab driver chased the muggers and ran his car over them. One of the robbers, Haseeb, died shortly after the incident while his accomplice Usman survived and fled. The police official said that both suspects were professional street criminals. The dead robber was a resident of Federal B Area and his body was handed over to his family for burial.

Police claimed to have arrested the fleeing robber and recovered arms and a motorcycle from him. The case has been registered and further investigation is under way.