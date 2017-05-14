Karachi - Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani has said that it is high time that the production of livestock is enhanced on modern lines, for which the Government of Sindh has taken concrete steps.

He was addressing a seminar held here on Saturday at a local hotel under the title, ‘Meat and Poultry’. The seminar was organised by All Pakistan Restaurants Association (APRA).

The minister further said that the government had initiated various development projects for the promotion of meat, milk and poultry industry.

He said that in order to increase the meat production, the government was negotiating with local as well as international partners. “Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) is also encouraging and partially financing the projects of meat production and processing facilities,” he informed. He added that the livestock department, under the World Bank assisted Sindh Agriculture Growth Project (SAGP), was not only supporting farmers for a better and hygienic milk production but was also providing chillers for hygienic milk collection and bulking.

Thanking the organisers and congratulating them on holding the seminar on such an important subject, the minister hoped that it would prove to be a milestone for the halal meat industry in Pakistan in general, and Sindh in particular.

He said that historically in Pakistan, livestock sector had been dominated by small holders to meet the needs of local milk, food security and cash income on daily basis.

“Commercial poultry which started right from here in Karachi and later spread all over in Pakistan was also based on small holders and played a vital role in uplifting the lives.