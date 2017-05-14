KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday announced that the party would march towards Chief Minister’s House for the fulfillment of its 16 demands today on Sunday.

He appealed to the citizens to reach FTC Bridge Shahrah-e-Faisal to join the protest over the issues being faced by Karachiites for a long period of time. Kamal was addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House. Other PSP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Kamal claimed that millions of people would gather on Shahrah-e-Faisal and march towards the Chief Minister’s House. He said that earlier PSP had staged a sit-in for eighteen days to push for the acceptance of its demands. “During this period, the government representatives did contact us, and agreed to review our eight demands, but we refused to carry on the negotiations unless we were given the assurance that our all 16 demands would be met,” he elaborated.

Lashing out at Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter, PSP chairman said that the mayor did not have any knowledge about the water project, K-IV. “Waseem is not aware where the water will come from and where it will go under the project,” Kamal said, and added, “If he wants to get briefing about the project then he should contact me.” Kamal further said that he had conceived the K-IV water project during his tenure as Karachi mayor.

He said that PSP was protesting for the empowerment of local government, adding, “Once the powers are given to the mayor, we will do the rest; to provide relief to the masses,” he added.

He also criticised Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who, he said, was not devolving the powers to Waseem and other local government members. “If the CM wants to become the in-charge of Karachi`s gutter lines, then he should become a councilor,” PSP chairman suggested.

He was of the view that old tactics were not going to work anymore. “The situation has changed now and this is not Rehman Malik’s era when reporting “all is well” was the norm,” he said, and added, “We are on the roads for the rights of Karachiites, and the government will have to accede to our demands.”

PSP chairman further said that it was unfortunate that the city that generated 70 percent of revenue, received nothing in return. “Residents of the city are even deprived of clean drinking water. I feel sorry for the miserable situation of the city as I had built Karachi once,” Kamal reminisced, and added, “I know how to rectify the situation again.” Earlier, PSP chairman met Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and formally invited him to attend Million March against the provincial government.