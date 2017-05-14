There have been nostalgic articles about the good old days of Pakistan and of the days when our leaders were respected and the country was referred to as an ‘Important and powerful country’ by the US.

Field Marshal Ayub Khan, despite the fact that he was a military dictator and Godfather of Pakistan’s Martial Law, on his visit to the US in 1961, was received with full military honours and given a rousing welcome wherever he went (http://www.hazara.com.pk/videos/video.php?id=243). But that was in the glorious past. However, we had not even spared the Field Marshal and he too was forced to leave in disgrace.

In those days, Karachi, the glittering Jewel in the Crown of Sindh, was truly a city of lights and people from the Emirates and even Singapore would fly over, just to spend the weekend in the city.

For me, the beauty and the brilliance of this jewel was appreciated after completing my studies in UK and returning to Pakistan after twelve years and joining the family business. I was given the responsibility of looking after the labour and production line of one of the premier and largest artificial silk factory in Pakistan and a showpiece for visiting foreign dignitaries.

Some of those who visited the factory with Field Marshal Ayub Khan, who was President of Pakistan in those days, were US Vice President Nixon and the Prime Ministers of China, Indonesia, India and Turkey.

The factory was a trendsetter and had introduced fabrics like the brocades, velvets, chiffons, satins, ready-made shirts, knitted fabrics, brushed nylons, metallic yarns and an assortment of other fabrics.

The factory was also the first in organising a fashion show in Pakistan at the PC Hotel in Lahore, arranged by the talented Farida Mirza and airing the first TV commercial on PTV, created by the late Lal Mian and the gifted Mahmud Sipra.

Life in the city in those days was easy, relaxed and enjoyable. One enjoyed doing the simple things in life, like cruising through Elphy or Tariq Road or to PIDC for a mitha pan or to Clifton and enjoy the cool evening breeze, without having to worry about target killings, suicide bombings, electricity or gas loadshedding, car or phone snatching, etc.

There was less noise and air pollution and the roads were safer, with less traffic. The rule of law was respected and no one jumped a red light. The library in the American Centre in the Embassy was still a popular place to visit, where Chappo, the late Aslam Rizvi, used to organise regular plays.

I remember having a great time, acting in some of Neil Simon’s comedy plays, which included ‘Come Blow Your Horn’, with me as the bullying father and Muslim Lakhani as the rebellious son. Another play that we did was ‘Catch Me If You Can’, a Colombo type mystery thriller.

And going to the movies was still enjoyable and cinema theatres like Palace, Capital and Paradise showed the latest English movies to packed houses, while Naz and Nishat were famous for the popular Urdu films.

PIA was still a great airline to fly with and a trip to Lahore by train was still enjoyable. The nation’s silvers were still bright and shiny and valuable assets of the country were managed by competent, honest and dedicated bureaucrats, who were a chip off the old British Raj.

Our Chinese restaurants, with their chicken corn soup and chicken chow mein, were rated the best in the region and the city also boasted world class places like the Les Gourmet at the old Palace Hotel, later the Sheraton, now the Movenpick. They were then joined by Samar at the Metropole Hotel, which is now being torn down and Nasreen Room at the Intercontinental Hotel, which is now the Pearl Continental.

And on any given Saturday night, the jet setters of Karachi would gather to enjoy themselves in the hotels and unless you had the right contacts, it would be difficult to get a table.

By nine o’clock, the strains of the samba and cha-cha-cha music could be heard as you drove by and the parking lots of the hotels would be full to capacity with big, glittering, gas guzzling Cadillacs, Buicks, Chevrolets and Oldsmobiles.

And inside would be the crème de la crème of Karachi’s society, all dressed up in white tuxedos, bow ties and black, shiny dancing shoes and their wives in their saris, swaying gracefully across the floor to the music of a Filipino band or shaking their hips to the music of the popular local Goan group, with their Let’s do the twist and Rock n Roll numbers.

There would always be a cluster of tables reserved for the Pack, led by Rafee, my brother, Tahir, the late Ahmed Pirbhoy, the Odos and their friends. Occasionally, angry voices would be raised over some silly argument, disturbing the friendly and jovial atmosphere, but it would soon be over and replaced by shouts of cheers and handshakes.

Occasionally, ZAB, FM in those days and his budding politicians, which included the late MJ, MK, HP and other cronies, would be there, to relax and enjoy their cigars. Though ZAB was on friendly terms with most of the Pack members, a certain unease and chill would be felt in the hall during his presence.

The noise factor would drop and even the musicians would sense the tension in the room and change the tempo of the music. The dancing couples would stop their shaking n rolling and cautiously waltz across the floor. Such was the personality of ZAB even before he became the PM of this land of the Pak and the pure.

However, all that had come to an abrupt end by the stroke of a pen, when ZAB, in a desperate bid to cling onto power, banned all that had made Karachi an exciting and vibrant city.

What happened after that is history. The gloom and doom era had begun and the journey that has plunged this City of Lights into darkness, had started. And it seems that the clash between the two Titans of government, the Executive and the Judiciary, seems imminent, something that could trigger the beginning of the end of the present system of governance.

But more on that next week.

