KARACHI - Serial knife attacker reaches North Naziamabad and wounded a woman after number of attacks in District East here on Friday.

Panic spread out in the locality following the attack at a woman in North Naziamabad. A 49-year-old woman, identified as Shareena, wife of Ghulam Asghar, resident of Kauser Niazi Colony was believed to be a victim of the knife attacker. She used to work as housemaid in North Nazimabad and was on her way when the incident occurred.

While stating before the law enforces she said “I had no idea what happened with me, but when I reached to work place and found bleeding then I realised that something happened wrong with me.”

She said that a speedy bike hit her while she was on her way to work as per routine, adding that she even did not recognise the motorcyclists. “I thought later that he (motorcyclist) would be a serial attacker,” she explained.

She was taken to a private hospital in North Nazimabad and the woman’s medical report made police more puzzle as earlier the police had been believed that and issued its statement that it was not a knife attack but the woman was injured in a road accident as motorcycle’s handle injured her.

The doctors’ report suggested that the woman had not a knife injury but also had no motorcycle injury and it seemed that she was injured with a sharp edge material.

The incident occurred at North Nazimabad Block-F, near Al Fateh Park within the limits of Hyderi police station. North Nazimabad DSP Naeem Khan said that the police is investigating and trying to ascertain the actual nature of the incident, adding that the police was also going to record the woman’s statement again and also looking for a CCTV cameras footage which will definitely help the police in ascertaining the nature of the incident.

It’s worth mentioning here that police running after the suspect attacker and believed Waseem hailed from Sahiwal, Punjab used to carry out similar attack in Punjab was targeting women in Karachi after his release from Jail. Police also got a clue about his friend Sehzad residing in Korangi and picked up him for questioning.

So far police failed to neither know the whereabouts of Waseem nor found any other tip to nab the attacker remains a challenge for the police. Police also announced the reward money of rupees one million for those providing information about the culprit left more than 13 woman wounded and vanished.