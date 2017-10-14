HYDERABAD - Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal Friday said that he did not have any personal issues with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja.

Talking to the media at the residence of Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Siyal that he was visiting Hyderabad to review the security arrangements for October 18 public meeting of Pakistan People’s Party.

He told that the PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public meeting which would be a politically historical moment for the city.”The people of Sindh have also made PPP successful in the elections,” he said, recalling that the party won a landslide in the 2013 general elections and 2015 local government elections.

He expressed confidence that in the 2018 general elections as well the province’s people would vote the party back to the power. Responding to a question about the delay in arrest of the culprit who had been stabbing women in Karachi, the minister said the attacker was a coward who escapes and hides after every attack. “Due to fear he has stopped the attacks. He would be arrested soon,” he assured.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, Siyal said the PTI leader always talked about the court of law but Khan was reluctant to appear before the same courts in the cases against him. When asked about an inquiry against the Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and his brother Kashif Shoro, Chairman Qasimabad Municipal Committee, the minister said only the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could tell about the inquiry.