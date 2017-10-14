SHIKARPUR - One motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Thariri bus stop at Larkana-Shikarpur national highway, in the limits of Bado police station, some 30 kilometers away from here on Friday.

According to reports, a motorcyclist identified as Ayub was killed when a fast moving trailer hit his motorcycle, resultantly he breathed his last.

Area police rushed to the spot and apprehended the driver and taken the trailer into custody and instantly shifted the body to Garhi Yasin Taluka hospital for medical-legal formalities and handed over to his heirs after conducting postmortem examination.

No case was registered till filling of this story.