KARACHI - The fourth meeting of Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Senate was held in the Senate Hall of the university on Friday.

Provincial Minister of Education, Government of Sindh Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, who is also Pro-Chancellor of SMIU, chaired the meeting. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU while presenting the five year report of the university said that the present provincial government of Sindh has given 10 acres of land to SMIU in Hawks Bay area, where “Hawks Bay Campus of SMIU” will be established soon.

In his report Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that earlier the Government of Sindh had given 100 acres of land for SMIU’s Malir Campus in the Education City of Karachi, but this area will take some time to get developed. Therefore, it was an urgent need of the SMIU to get a plot in its vicinity to establish its new campus to fulfill its growing needs.

He said that the enrollment of the students is increased every year at SMIU that is why, the present day Main Campus of the university in insufficient to accommodate all students.

“Sindh Madressatul Islam University has emerged as one of the best and quality universities of the country. Keeping such fact in the mind it needs to be expended to some extent to give opportunity of learning to those students who are willing to get enrollment in the alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” Dr Shaikh said and added that in this respect we requested to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for allocation of a piece of land in the vicinity of SMIU and he happily ordered to give the SMIU ten acres of land for its new campus in the said area. SMIU will receive possession of the land within two weeks.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh also highlighted other achievements of the university made in the areas of quality education, research, training of faculty and SMIU’s leadership program etc.

Sindh Education Minister Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar in his speech said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University enjoys a historic status due to its affiliation with founder of the country Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and other leading figures of Pakistan Movement.

He said that the government of Sindh will fully support SMIU in establishment of its new campus in Hawks Bay. The education minister announced that SMIU will be included in the Sindh Education Department’s Endowment Fund, from where deserving students of the university will be benefited.

The Sindh Education Minister also praised the role of SMIU’s Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh and said that he has made the SMIU a most modern and best higher educational institution of the country within a short period of five years, which makes us to feel proud. The Senate also passed a resolution to praise the services of Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, rendering for development of SMIU.

Earlier, the SMIU Senate took some important decisions and approved minutes of its third meeting.