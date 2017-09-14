KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in the city. The six-day drive is to start on September 16, with the aim to vaccinate 2.2million children in 188 union councils of the city.

A meeting was held at Commissioner House, Karachi, which was presided over by Karachi Commissioner Ijaz Ahmad Khan while the coordinator of emergency operation centre, Sindh, additional commissioner Karachi, all deputy commissioners, coordinator of commissioner polio task force, representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) in Pakistan and others attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to take extra-ordinary measures for making the anti- polio drive effective.

The commissioner directed the concerned officials to ensure that none of children was left out during the drive and urged parents to get their children vaccinated in order to save them from crippling disease. The commissioner expressed concern that polio virus had been eliminated in entire world except Pakistan and Afghanistan as the whole world had its eyes on Pakistan to completely eradicate the virus.

Ijaz said that it was a matter of great concern that many parents usually did not support the drive.

The meeting was informed that more than nine thousand anti-polio teams will administer polio drops to children.

It was also decided that all deputy commissioners would be holding meetings of District Polio Control Committees in their respective districts and ensure the implementation of micro plan.

Team leader of WHO in Pakistan, Abdur Rehman on the occasion appreciated the efforts Pakistan had made for the eradication of disease from the country.