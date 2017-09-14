HYDERABAD - The sacrifices of the leaders and workers of Pakistan People’s Party had restored democracy in the country. It was stated by Senior Sindh Minister for Food Nisar Ahmed Khuhro while talking to media here at the residence of PPP leader Syed Ali Nawaz Shah on Wednesday.

He said that PPP fully believed in the democratic norms and have deep roots among the masses because of its services for them. The Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has started mass contact campaign in view of the general elections to be held next year, he said and added that public meeting at Dadu on September 16, is also the part of the campaign.

The minister said that PPP government always served the masses by providing them basic facilities. The present PPP government is making all out efforts to bring rapid development in all sectors of life particularly health, education, agriculture, he said and added that the provincial government did a lot for improvement of infrastructures in the province. Replying to a question, Khuhro said that political changes can be witnessed in the urban parts of Sindh because of divisions of MQM. The PPP enjoyed the political relations with MQM.

To another question, the Minster termed the news of the settlement of the Muslims of Myanmar in Sindh as baseless, however, he said that PPP had always condemned the killings and injustices with the Muslims of Myanmar.

In response to a query about the presence of the activists of terrorists organizations in the educational institutions, he said that Sindh government was seriously tackling the issue as the terrorism of any kind is unacceptable for the government at any cost.

Among others, the party leaders Fayaz Ali Shah, Pasha Qazi and Aftab Khanzada were also present on the occasion.