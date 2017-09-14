HYDERABAD - The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government has set priorities of provision of quality education and health services to the masses by bringing development in these two sectors through public-private partnership.

The Chief Minister stated this on the occasion of groundbreaking ceremony of Sargodhian Spirit Institute for Professional Development at Rashidabad, Tando Allahyar on Wednesday.

He underlined the need of adequate training of teachers both in public and private educational institutions so that the trained staff could be capable of imparting knowledge of modern age to students, he said and added that the teachers have great responsibility to polish the future generation so that they could shoulder responsibilities of achieving progress and prosperity of homeland.

In order to achieve the goals of development, he said that there was a need to provide equal opportunities with required facilities and atmosphere of learning to all children of the province which at present is available for the children of two percent class. The government is encouraging the public-private partnership with objective to run the educational institutions of Sindh with standardized facilities and atmosphere.

Murad Ali Shah said that there is dire need of creating an atmosphere of respect between the teachers and students in order to ensure closed coordination between them.

He informed that the Sindh government had decided to appoint the teachers purely on merit by refusing all types of influence and pressure so that capable teachers could produce the calibre which could be helpful for the homeland.

The Chief Minister assured the management of Sargodhian Spirit Trust of extending full cooperation from the provincial government for establishment of Sargodhian Spirit Institute for Professional Development.

Earlier, the Chairman of the trust Tasneem Noorani and Principal Sargodhian Spirit Trust Public School Air Commodore Qayoom Raja highlighted the educational contribution of the trust.

Among others, Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar and Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi were also present on the occasion.