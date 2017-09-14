KARACHI - A teenage housemaid was brutally tortured and allegedly raped in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Wednesday.

Police have arrested five members of the same family, including two women, in connection with the offence.

A sixteen-year-old girl, who used to work at a residential apartment in Phase VI, Defence Housing Authority, was first shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and later moved to Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Quoting the victim, police said that culprits kept laughing while torturing her and burning her with an iron rod. “She cried for mercy and tried to flee, but her tormentors kept torturing her,” police added.

The girl’s father said that her daughter was sexually abused also. He said that no female medico legal officer was present at the JPMC for her medical examination and staffers suggested us to take the victim to Civil Hospital.

“The girl’s father informed us about the incident and we responded on time and arrested the accused persons while registering an FIR,” Darakshan SHO Aurangzeb Khattab said.

The SHO said that police had arrested five members of a family, including two women. “Police have registered an FIR No 742/17 against the suspects on behalf of victim’s father, Muhammad Rafiq and initiated further investigations,” he informed.

He further said that police was trying to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident.

Police officials said that the house was owned by a couple, Mariyam and Abdur Razzak, adding that the occupants of the house along with their two relatives including a girl, namely Fatima and a watchman were also apprehended.

The officer said that police was waiting for the medical report to verify her allegation that she was raped before being subjected to torture.