KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has strictly criticised the local and provincial for further deteriorating the situation in Karachi.

The JI leader lambasted Pakistan People’s Party as well as Muttahida Qaumi Movement, saying that both the parties were playing blame game, instead of discharging their due responsibilities.

He said that the leadership of both the parties was enjoying their perks and instead of mitigating the miseries of Karachi, they are busy only in plundering the national exchequer.

Engr Naeem said that at one hand the city drowned after only a day of rains while on other, the city and the provincial government seemed badly failed in providing any relief to the citizens. He further said that the rain water drainage system has already collapsed.

People in some areas of the city have been deprived of water supply for months and on other hand roads and streets depicted the look of a river.

He said that the mantra of lack of powers and funds is not enough as the citizens need their rights. He further said that the inadequate policies of both the parties have converted the city of lights into a city of civic problems.

He was of the view that both the MQM and PPP need to focus on bringing in betterment into their progress. The JI leader demanded of both the local as well as the provincial government to take pity over the citizens and play their due role in resolving the issues of Karachi so as citizens could take a sigh of relief.