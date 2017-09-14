KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday expressed concern over on the failure of departments to achieve the recovery targets and urged the head of departments to bring improvement in revenue recovery. This he stated while chairing a departmental meeting held here at his office on Wednesday to review performance of recovery departments of KMC.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Naseem Nawaz, City Council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Financial Adviser Dr Asghar Abbas, chairmen and chairperson of various committees of the city council Karachi and heads of concerned departments and other officers.

The mayor listened to a detailed presentation given on this occasion on the recovery targets. He also inquired about the low recovery position and the reasons for that. He urged the head of concerned department to acquaint the municipal commissioner with the problems and hurdles in recovery works so that these could be done in coordination with the Sindh government and district officers.

Wasim told the heads of departments that they were being given another opportunity to show improvement in their works. “Otherwise the officers not performing well will be replaced by competent ones for which list has already been prepared,” he warned.

He said that entire Karachi was in a pathetic condition and the only way this state could be improved was by increasing the resources like achieving revenue targets.

He said, “I am giving this policy which is very simple that recovery condition must be improved and the officers and their subordinates should show commitment to their duty.”

He also directed the officers to ensure punctuality. “You should be in your offices by 9 am. Those who come late will be removed immediately,” he warned.

He further said that separate meetings of the departments showing poor recovery results would be convened so that these could be enabled to achieve the recovery targets.

He urged the heads of those departments which showed better results to work even harder to strengthen their organisations financially.

The mayor said road maintenance and carpeting will begin in all districts from tomorrow which would be monitored by chairmen of city council committees.

He said that corruption and wrong practices would be eliminated completely from KMC departments.