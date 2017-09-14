KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro on Wednesday visited the National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) and handed over a cheque of Rs300million grant to administration for treatment of poor and destitute people who are suffering from blood cancer and require bone-marrow transplant. Talking to media men, Dr Sikanndar said procedure of bone-marrow transplant is very costly and private sector hospitals charges Rs million per patient, while bone marrow transplant surgery facility is presently not available government-sector hospitals. He said Sindh government has issued grant of Rs300 million to the NIBD for treatment of poor and destitute people, free of cost. He said provincial government is committed to provide financial aid to charity hospitals to provide maximum relief to poor patients.

Mandhro visited the different department of NIBD along with its Director Prof Dr Tahir Shamsi to review the health facilities being provided there. The NIBD administration apprised the health minister that they have already been providing healthcare facilities to poor patients without any cost. Dr Mandhro appreciated the commitment of NIBD and assured them of his full cooption. Earlier, Secretary Health Dr Fazalullah Pechuho had announced launching Bone- Marrow Transplant procedures for children in a private sector hospital, National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD.

Around 100 bone-marrow transplant surgeries of children are likely be performed in the NIBD with the grant of Sindh government annually.