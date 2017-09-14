MIRPURKHAS - Divisional Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas Shafique Ahmed Mahesar has ordered all deputy commissioners to shift all buffalo tins from residential areas as per directives of the Supreme Court (SC). He was presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Lamenting that citizens were facing great hardships owing to existence of buffalo tins in residential areas, he ordered making arrangements for immediately shifting them out of the city and not allowing anyone to set up these tins in residential areas again. He further directed that even if buffalo tins had been set up on government land, these be immediately shifted outside of the city.

He directed the subordinates to first issue warning to the owners of these tins, adding if they failed to comply with orders, then take legal action against them.