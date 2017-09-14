KARACHI - The Sindh High Court Wednesday extended the bail of provincial minister Muhammad Ali Malkani and his brother till October 25 in corruption cases at National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the enquiry in the NAB references has been completed and its report has been sent to Chairman NAB for approval.

The court directed DG Operation NAB to make the decision over the enquiry at the earliest.

It may be mentioned here the NAB references against Malkani and his brother pertains to have assets beyond income.

Extending the bail till October 25 the court directed NAB to submit its reply in five weeks and adjourned the hearing till then.