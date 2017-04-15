KARACHI - An official delegation from Chinese port city of Tianjin led by Vice Chairman on External Affairs of Tianjin Municipal Government Chen Weiming discussed matters relating to investment in Sindh with Chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Naheed Memon here on Friday.

Representatives of the National Industrial Park (NIP), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and SBI were also present.

They contemplated declaring Karachi and Tianjin twin cities, promotion of industrial relations between Tianjin and Karachi, establishment of special textile park in Sindh and investment in different sectors, including petrochemicals, building material and steel.

Welcoming the Chinese delegation, the chairperson of the SBI said that Karachi was the port city and the largest city of Pakistan. She also appreciated the interest taken by the Chinese delegation in investment in various sectors in Pakistan.

She appreciated the offer of Chinese delegation about the proposed economic zone in Ketti Bander, Thatta or in Chinese Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji and agreed to further expedite the work in this regard.