KARACHI (PR) - Bahria Town is all set to formally unveil Pakistan’s most dazzling dancing fountains in Karachi.

The spectacular sight of colours, water, fire and dancing lights in sync with background music will mesmerise hordes of visitors who are expected to be present to experience the excitement, awe and wonder to be evoked by this amazingly colourful spectacle of dancing laser lights and water.

The official unveiling ceremony follows a test performance of the fountains which was held on Pakistan Day as part of the celebrations.

Comprising 250 plus fountain jets, water jets reaching 180 feet high, flame throwers, two water screens with six lasers, green and multicoloured 350 LED lighting projectors and two HD4k video projectors, Bahria Fountain is cut out to create a spell binding effect on the audience. The formal inauguration ceremony of this worldclass tourist attraction on 16th April 2017 will be a memorable event.