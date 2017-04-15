KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a doctor in the Khada Market area in Lyari in the limits of Baghdadi Police Station on Friday.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Dr Zulfiqar Ali Mandhro, son of Ali Muhammad. Police officials said the deceased was a general physician and used to run a clinic near his house. The incident took place when Mandhro was on his way to home from his clinic.

“At least two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted him when he reached close to his home,” said police instigator Muhammad Iqbal. Hearing the noise in the street, the victim’s wife and a minor son reached the main gate of their house. “The culprits first stabbed the doctor with a knife and then asked his family to open the gate or else they will shoot him. The family did not open the gate as the doctor told them not to do so,” the police official said, quoting the initial investigation. The culprits fled after shooting him. He was critically injured and was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. The victim was later shifted to a private hospital in Bahadurabad when doctors at the Civil Hospital failed to satisfy the family with the treatment.

The injured doctor, however, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital in Bahadurabad. His body was later handed over to his family for burial.

Police officials said the deceased was living with his third wife. He had divorced his first and second wives. The official said the motive for the incident had yet to be ascertained.

The case was registered against unidentified assailants and further investigation was under way.