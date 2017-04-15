KARACHI - The Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday thanked its voters for ensuring victory of party candidates in local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur.

In a statement issued on Friday, the MQM-Pakistan coordination committee thanked the people for reposing their confidence in the party and said that it was not a victory for the MQM but for the poor and middleclass of the country.

“We will continue to fight the case of urban areas of the Sindh province and will continue our peaceful struggle in this regard,” it said.

It said that despite injustices, the way the urban population of Sindh province had reposed their trust in the MQM-Pakistan was a clear message to opponents that MQM’s popularity had risen among people.

“It is a slap on the face of those who were reluctant to give due place to the MQM in the national politics and those who continuously sidelined the party through their illegal and unconstitutional ways,” the committee said.