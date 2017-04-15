KARACHI - A sniffer dog of Sindh Police’s specialised counterterrorism unit was stolen from the house of the unit commandant on Friday.

A sniffer dog was owned by the commandant of the Special Security Unit (SSU), a specialised counterterrorism and security unit of the Sindh Police. The unit was established in 2010 in response to increasing incidents of terrorism, particularly in Sindh province. The unit reports to the Sindh Police inspector general. DIG (Security) Maqsood Ahmed is the founding head of the unit.

An FIR (120/17) under sections 380, 454/34 has been registered at Aziz Bhatti Police Station against two suspects, Syed Marghoob Rizvi and Subhan Rizvi on behalf of commandant’s servant Rehan Ahmed.

The complainant in his statement to the police said that the nominated persons had arrived at the bungalow of the commandant to see a sniffer dog. “When I returned to serve them tea, they had disappeared with the sniffer dog,” the complainant told the police. The stolen dog is worth Rs100,000 and trained to take part in counterterrorism operations. Though police have registered a case, no headway has been made so far and culprits nominated in the FIR remain at large.