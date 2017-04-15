KARACHI - Sindh Rangers’ special powers came to an end on Friday night, as the Sindh government had not notified extension in paramilitary force’s special powers until 10pm on Friday night when this report was filed.

Sindh Rangers’ special powers were extended for 90 days on January 19.

The paramilitary force has been working with special powers in the provincial capital since launch of the Karachi operation more than three-and-a-half years ago. From today (Saturday), the force would have no special powers, as the provincial government has yet to approve the summary to extend these powers.

The Rangers were given special powers to carry out operations in the province under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. “A summary seeking 90-day extension in Rangers’ special powers was forwarded to the Sindh government by the provincial home department on April 5, but the Sindh government has not taken any action on the summary so far,” sources in the provincial government said. “If approved by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the summary will be sent to the federal government and Rangers’ policing powers will be extended till July 13,” the sources said.

Earlier, the provincial government had extended Rangers’ special powers in Karachi for 90 days. The Rangers were given special powers when the federal government decided to launch a counterterrorism operation in Karachi on September 5, 2013.

A spokesperson for Chief Minister’s House said in a statement that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had received the summary for extension in Rangers’ special powers and he would look into the matter according to the law.

WEAPONS ‘SEIZED’

The Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition belonging to a political party in the Nishtar Road area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force had intelligence that some miscreants were planning to sabotage peace of the city again and they had dumped arms and ammunition in the area of Napier. Rangers troops raided a shop on Nishtar Road, Napier and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The spokesperson for the Rangers said that weapons belonged to workers of the MQM London who wanted to create a law and order situation in the city. The spokesperson lauded the efforts of the law enforcement agencies and said that many terrorist gangs were busted during the ongoing operation in Karachi. This operation will be taken to its logical end. Four 7mm rifles, two 222 rifles, six sub-machineguns (SMGs) with 23 magazines, seven rifles, six revolvers and 2,216 bullets were seized during the raid.