KARACHI - The IBA Literary Society, in collaboration with various other institutes of the city, will organise an event titled “The Narrative – Karachi Calling” at the Arts Council of Pakistan on April 15 and 16.

The event is designed to bring forward the stories of Karachi that normally do not get presented, either because of a lack of public access to them or because they are never thought of as being presentable. These are stories of resilience, hope and courage in the face of adversity.

The event will feature a guest line-up ranging from medical professionals to senior law enforcement officials, architects and civil activists, most notably Dr Seemin Jamali (director of JPMC), Arif Hasan and Amir Farooqi (DIG of CTD).

Arif Hasan will discuss the circumstances which shaped Karachi to what it is like today. Jibran Nasir, a renowned social activist, will talk about the ethnic and sectarian divisions in this city of sorts and how these divisions impair its efforts at development. More so, in his special segment, DIG of Counterterrorism Department Amir Farooqi will shed light on how Islamic radicalisation has seeped into a populace.

The event also features a celebration of the many different expressions of Karachi through an art gallery, working with support from the Italian Consulate, as well as cultural music and dance performances.