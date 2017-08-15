Kandhkot - The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated here on Monday with great enthusiasm and fervour. The flag hoisting ceremony was held at mini stadium, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kashmore Munawar Ali Mithyani, 52 Wing Commander Mohammad Idrees and SSP Kashmore Dr Samiullah. National anthem was also played on the occasion.

A large number of students, teachers, journalists, social activists, national party workers and people from all walks of life attended the event.

Speakers on the occasion paid rich tributes to the national heroes who had sacrificed their lives for the beloved country, while students presented different tableaus. Besides that quiz and speech competitions were also held.

The organisers also distributed gifts and sweets among the participants, especially students, while prizes were given to the winners. All the government and private offices as well as various markets were illuminated with differently coloured lights.

Various bodies also took out rallies on the occasion, while tight security measures were put in place by Rangers and the district police to thwart any untoward situation.

It is worth mentioning here that it was for the very first time that events such as a cricket tournament, a musical night, dramas, weapons display, fireworks and a cake cutting ceremony and other programmes were held with the support of Rangers and the district administration.

MIRPURKHAS: Like other parts of the country, the 70th Independence Day was celebrated here on Monday with traditional zeal and fervour.

The main ceremony was held at Commissioner’s Complex at which Divisional Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the whole nation was celebrating 14th of August with great enthusiasm, and that purpose of celebrating the day was to pay rich tributes to those who laid down their lives for the creation of Pakistan.

Earlier, PPP Senator Seth Hari Ram Kishori Lal, DIG Javed Alam Odho and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, in their speeches, highlighted the importance of Independence Day.

Later, students of different educational institutions presented tableaus, delivered speeches and sang national songs besides demonstrating their gymnastic skills.

Dozens of rallies were taken out in the city to mark the occasion by Jamaat-e-Islami, Bahria Foundation School, Muslim League-Functional, Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat and others.

DADU: Like other parts of the country, people celebrated the 70th Independence Day with zeal and fervour here on Monday.

In this connection, streets and roads were decorated with national flags, while people remained busy buying national flags and other materials.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at police headquarters, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner, SSP, and other notables of the city. The speakers highlighted the significance of the day in their speeches.

Several political and religious parties took out rallies on motorcycles, while on the other hand SSP Dadu Shabir Ahmed Sethar distributed sweets among patients at Civil Hospital.

SHIKARPUR: Like in other parts of the country, the 70th Independence Day was celebrated here on Monday with great zeal and fervour.

Various political and religious parties organised programmes in Shikarpur and Jacobabad to mark the occasion.

The main ceremonies were held at Deputy Commissioner [DC] Office and Senior Superintendent of Police [SSP] Office in which flags were hoisted and national anthem were also played.

Addressing the gathering, DC Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza said that Pakistan had been facing several troubles including poverty, unemployment and terrorism for long. But people should not panic and should remain positive.

He praised the efforts of students and said that they had great talent and hoped they would play their pivotal role in the development of the country.