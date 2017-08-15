Karachi - In his message on 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the nation must remember the martyrs of armed and civil forces who are defending the country’s borders and fighting against the terrorists. He was addressing a cake cutting ceremony held here at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday in connection with the Independence Day.

Those who accompanied the chief minister included Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah, PPP leader Qasim Siraj Soomro and KUJ members, Maqsood Yousfi, Hamidur Rehman and others.

He said that Pakistan was a beautiful country, which came into being due to the struggle and sacrifices of our elders. “Now we have to protect it from all the threats and conspiracies,” he emphasised. Murad saluted the civil and army forces fighting against terrorists, and condemned the recent Quetta blast in which personnel of armed forces and civilians had been killed. He expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to Quaide-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah under whose leadership Pakistan came into being. “The unity among Indian Muslims for achieving independence is historic and we again need similar unity against the terrorists," the CM said, and added, I am proud to say that our nation has rejected the terrorists." He assured the KPC office-bearers of resolution of all their issues, including release of grants and development of Hawkes Bay scheme.

He urged them to open the club’s membership so that genuine journalists could become part of the club.

Earlier, Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Our existence lies in the independence of our country.”

He recalled the sacrifices of elders who won independence with their struggle, unity and wisdom.

In the end, the chief minister cut the cake to celebrate 70th Independence Day of the country.

CM orders arrangements for cadet college student’s education in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the education department to make arrangements for the education of Ahmed Mashori, the student of Cadet College Larkana, in Karachi and report to him.

He issued these directives just after meeting Mashori, who along with his father and young sisters, called on him here at the CM House on Monday to thank him for sending him abroad for the treatment of his fractured throat.

Mashori, who seemed to be quite healthy and confident, thanked the chief minister for bearing the expenses of his treatment abroad. He requested him that he wanted to continue his education, but in Karachi. The chief minister issued directives to the education department to make necessary arrangements for his Education.

Mashori’s father told Murad that Girls’ Primary School Mashori Sharif, district Larkana was closed for want of female teachers.

The CM issued directives to the minister for education then and there to make the school functional and report to him.

He urged Mashori, the young boy, to forget the past and start new life Almighty Allah had given to him.

The chief minister presented a bouquet of flower to Ahmed and wished him best of luck.