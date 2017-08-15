SUKKAR - Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah Monday said that PML-N had not allowed abolishing Articles 62 and 63 to entrap Asif Ali Zardari in Memogate scandal, therefore, these clauses would not be abolished now. How and why these clauses will be abolished, we will see it in new mandate”, he said this while talking to media men in a ceremony in connection with Independence Day.

No political party hatched conspiracy against Mian Sahib then the protest rally was staged against whom, he questioned. Nawaz Sharif rally was against the institutions, he added.

When Gilani was disqualified then Mian sahib said he should go home immediately, he said adding this is settlement of human being rather than of animals.

Nawaz Sharif should tell us what he had said the then was right or what he is saying at present is right, he said adding a man who was elected as prime minister for three terms had been disqualified by the judiciary. He should now remember past. Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif had big hand when judiciary had disqualified Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zarari. They played role in getting Benazir and Asif Ali Zardari disqualified, he stated. He should remember that time and should not cry that why he had been ousted, he added.

The PML-N revolution is in fact “Save Nawaz” revolution, he remarked. The provinces are free to enact their own law in the matter of anti corruption following passage of 18th amendment, he held. Therefore, we abolished NAB law in Sindh but this does not mean we are opposed to constitution, he added.