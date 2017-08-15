KARACHI - At least nine people including a woman were wounded in aerial firing during Independence Day celebrations in Karachi. Although the law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert and a ban was imposed on the aerial firing but the city was witnessed heavy aerial firing at midnight.

The intense firing was reported in various parts of the city including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Landhi, Korangi, Orangi Town, Defence, Ayesha Manzil and Saddar areas. The wounded persons were shifted to different government run hospitals including Civil Hospital, Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, however, most of the injured persons were later discharged from hospitals after medical first aid.

A 13-year-old girl Maryam was wounded when a stray bullet hit her in Soldier Bazaar area. She was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment. A young man identified as Arif was wounded in aerial firing in Light House area.

Umair, 16, was wounded in Kharadar area. A thirty-year-old Arfa was wounded in a firing incident at Native Jetty area. Five more people including Kashif Siddiqui, Naseem Bibi, Wajahat and Saud, Yamin, were wounded in separate aerial firing incidents at Landhi, North Karachi, Aram Bagh, Kharadar and Mehmoodabad neighbourhoods.