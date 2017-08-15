KARACHI - Universities in the port city marked the 70th anniversary of independence on Monday with great zeal and fervour. Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at the campus while the speakers on the occasion stressed upon the need of unity to counter the current challenges ranging from terrorism to border tensions with both India and Afghanistan.

To mark the day in a befitting manners Karachi University held a programme at the campus. KU VC Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan addressing the event said we could only become a welfare state when we would adopt the Jinnah’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline in true letter and spirit.

He said alive and vibrant nations celebrate their independence day with full zeal and passion. Armed forces of Pakistan are laying their lives for the security of the homeland; the whole nation pays them tribute. Pakistan doesn’t lack in talent, we need to be united in order to achieve the goal of becoming the leading nations of the world.

He said the KU has produced great intellectuals and scientists who are globally and nationally recognized. We have a responsibility of playing our role in the development of our varsity and country. Contemporary age is of competition, we can’t compete with the developed nations without excelling the field of science and technology

During the ceremony, 86 students from 30 departments of the varsity who have represented and won laurels for the varsity in different co-curricular competitions nationally and internationally were awarded with medals and awards.

Registrar KU Dr Munawwar Rasheed hosted the ceremony and asked the audience to play their role for the prosperity of the country. On the occasion Chinese teachers at KU presented national songs. Later, Dr Ajmal Khan led an Azaadi walk from Administration Block to the Azaadi Chowk.

Paying tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives during struggle for having an independent homeland for Muslims Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology celebrated 70th Pakistan Independence Day with traditional zeal.

Addressing the ceremony, Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said: “It is with feelings of greatest happiness and emotion that we are celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day with patriotic zest. It marks the fulfillment of the destiny of the Muslim nation which rendered great sacrifices in the history to have its homeland.”

Anwar said that they should learn lesson from the actions and character of our national leaders and try to follow their footsteps. “Nations face ups and down but only those nations emerge as hero who are laced with patriotic feelings and work with consistency.”

“Sir Syed Ahmed Khan initiated the Aligarh Movement for Muslims of the subcontinent to make them aware of the importance of scientific education and established Muhammadan Anglo Oriental College in 1875 which is now acknowledged as Aligarh Muslim University,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Afzal Haq said true patriotism will make our country unbeatable in the international world. He paid rich tribute to the founding fathers for their epic struggle for democracy and independence.

Earlier, SSUET chancellor hoisted the national flag in an impressive ceremony and students of the university were very excited and were raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans and waving the national flags. High point of the ceremony was a cultural programme. Students enthralled the audience with national and motivational songs.

The ceremony was attended among others by the Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Aligarians, faculty staff members and students. The ceremony was concluded with the prayer led by Mahmood ul Hasan Ashrafi for national progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah.

The feelings of proud and success were visible from faces of students of the university, Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Model School, faculty and staff members of the institution at the program held to celebrate the foundation day of Pakistan. The program was held by the Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in university premises.

The first event was flag hoisting ceremony at the ground of the SMIU which was performed by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU. A large number of students, faculty and staff members attended it.

The second programme was held in Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, which was organised by various societies of SMIU and chaired by the Vice Chancellor. On the occasion, SMIU’s students presented speeches, national songs, skits and culture shows, representing all provinces of the country. It was a great show of talent of SMIU’s students.

The third event was organised by the students of SMIU Model School in the same auditorium. The little angels of the school were clad in green shirts and carrying national flags in their hands. They also presented thought-provoking speeches, dramas, national songs and other items that reflected the stories of the struggle of Pakistan. Furthermore, a national flag hosting ceremony was held at Dow University of Health Science (DUHS). The flag was hosted by Vice Chancellor Mohammad Saeed Quraishy at DUHS’s ojha campus.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Mohammad Saeed Qureshi paid tribute to the martyrs, workers and leaders of Pakistan Movement whose sacrifices paved way for the establishment of Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of Independence Day and urged every Pakistani to work with dignity and pride and make the country proud of them.

On this occasion, a cake cutting ceremony was also held and sweets were distributed. The ceremony was attended by the students of DMC, DIMC and various other constituents of DUHS besides large number of faculty and staff member.