KARACHI - Inspector Akhtar Hussain of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), the specialised cell of Karachi police dealing with the cases of kidnappings for ransom, was booked under the FIR No 24/17 registered at Kalri police station late on Monday night on the complaint of a citizen, Muhammad Ikhlaq.

AVCC SHO Hussain has been accused of kidnapping and receiving ransom from a citizen Ikhlaq.

Ikhlaq informed police high ups that the SHO, along with police party, kidnapped him and later released him after at least 18 hours of detention and also extorted from him Rs33, 000 as ransom.

Ikhlaq, who lives in Kalri area of Lyari, and is associated with spare parts business, said that he had purchased some three flats in a residential building in Kalri area while the builder of the flat, Shahid did not provide him the utility services. “When we forced him to provide the utility services, he used his influence and asked the AVCC SHO for the said action, the complainant said. Ikhlaq was kidnapped on December 4, last year. Later he complained to the police high-ups who initiated the inquiry.

An inquiry was conducted against the police official and he was first suspended by the Additional IG Karachi after found guilty,” said Criminal Investigation Agency Chief Dr Jameel Ahmed.

He added that although case had been registered, the suspects nominated in the FIR, AVCC SHO and builder Shahid, are yet to be arrested.