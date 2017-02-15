MIRPURKHAS - The Chemist and Druggist Association of district Mirpurkhas, which met here on Tuesday, adopted a resolution strongly condemning the suicide attack during the protest by their counterparts in Lahore and the introduction of a controversial drug act. The meeting was presided over by Association President Muhammad Rafique Amir and was attended by Mirza Imran, Ghulam Shakir, Aftab Memon, Iftikhar Ahmed, Santosh Kumar, Muhammad Kamran, Irfan Ahmed and others. Participants of the meeting rejected the controversial Drug Act, and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of costly lives in the suicide attack in Lahore at the very time when protest by the pharmaceutics was in progress. They also prayed to Almighty Allah for forgiving the departed souls. The meeting demanded the government to immediately arrest those who carried out the attack and give them exemplary punishment. Participants of the meeting said that the chemists and druggists of Mirpurkhas, including pharmaceutical wholesalers and distributors, stood by their brethren in Lahore and asked the government to realise gravity of the situation and meet demands of the chemist community.