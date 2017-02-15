KHAIRPUR - A special judge of a banking court issued non- bailable warrants of 35 bank defaulters of Khairpur, including Ejaz Ali Manganhar, an employee of education department, a lady teacher Rubi Laghari, Zarai Taraqiyati Bank MCO Muhammad Yousuf Kanhar,ASI Muhammad Hassan Domki, Police Constable Mushtaq Shar, Allied Bank employee Nadir Ali Mahar, landlords Sardar Ali Shar, Najamuddin Malik, Abdul Qadir Channa, Allah Bux Shar, Mazoor Ahmed Shar, Irshad Ali Chang, Din Muhammad Chang, Muhammad Bux Rattar, Ali Arbab Shar, Zahoor Iqbal Soomro, owner of Kohinoor Cotton Factory Mazharuddin Siddiqee and his wife Meena Mazhar Siddiqee and Mazoor Hussain Malik.

They had received loans from different banks of Khairpur and did not pay them back nor even showed up in the court. Therefore, the court issued their non-bail able warrants and directed Khairpur police to arrest them and produce before the court handcuffed.