SUKKUR - The 6th death anniversary of founder of the Al-Shifa Trust Hospital Lt General (r) Jahandad Khan was observed at Al Shifa Trust Hospital here on Tuesday.

It was attended by notables, donors and prominent members of the civil society. Administrator of the hospital Colonel (r) Masood-ul-Hassan paid rich tributes to late Jahandad Khan for his selfless services in mitigating the problems of vulnerable people. He said that he was recipient of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Risalat and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Civil) Awards, adding that Jahandad was also conferred with many international awards in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of prevention of blindness.

Masood said that Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospitals, founded in 1985 by Lt Gen (r) Jahandad Khan, were one of the largest eye care centers in Pakistan, which treated more than 0.5 million patients a year, and under Jahandad Al-Shifa reached heights of achievement.

Special prayers and Quran-Khawani were also held for the departed soul.

.