MIRPURKHAS - Farmers Organisation Council (FOC) Sindh has criticised what it called deliberately keeping the representatives of farmers’ organisations out of a high- level meeting of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA).

The meeting had been held on Monday, and was presided over Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

FOC Sindh met here on Tuesday under its Chairman Javed Ahmed Junejo. The meeting was also attended by Malik Imran, Liaqat Kaim Khani, Rahim Shar, Abdus Salam, Imamuddin Maher, Muhammad Khan Marri, Gul Siddique Pathan and others. FOC members termed it a deep conspiracy against the farmers, discussed the situation and took some important decisions. They alleged that farmers’ bodies of Nara canal area water board, left bank and Ghotki area water board were not invited to the SIDA meeting deliberately. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Ahmed Junejo said that farmers’ organisations had played key role in the formation of SIDA, but SIDA still preferred to bypass them. He alleged that representatives of farmers were not invited to the meeting because SIDA want to constitute a fake committee. The meeting demanded the CM to immediately disband the committee of SIDA and give an opportunity to the farmers to expose the corruption of concerned officers.

The participants also expressed deep concern over delay in the lining work of West Jamrao Canal and gross irregularities in lining work of Digri Shakh.

They lamented that the growers were being destroyed by not releasing the water into canals.