KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the departmental heads of KMC to improve their performance by observing the office timings and asking their subordinates to do the same or else they will be removed from their posts.

Chairing a meeting of heads of all departments of KMC at his office here on Tuesday, the mayor gave different directions to the officers.

He directed that henceforth it should be ensured that all files must be routed through proper channel while dark procedure and taking commissions in contracts should now be stopped immediately; otherwise stern action would be taken against the concerned officials.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel also attended the meeting.

Wasim further said that the performance of medical and health departments was not good. “Therefore, the doctors and paramedical staff at KMC hospitals must observe duty timings. Otherwise, strict action will be taken against them,” he warned.

He told the officers that the recovery departments would have to submit performance reports on weekly basis.

The mayor said a new section R&I (Received & Issued) had been set up in KMC, and now all files would be processed through this channel.

Meanwhile, accompanied by DMC Korangi Chairman Syed Nayyar Raza, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar inaugurated a water filtration plant in Jam Goth whereas District Council Chairman Abdullah Murad and Project Manager Ashar Ali were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said water was a basic necessity and it was necessary to provide clean drinking water to people if we want to save them from diseases.

He stressed the need that attention should also be paid to the suburbs of Karachi besides solving the problems of the inhabitants living in the city.

“Provision of filtered water will be extended to other such areas to ensure availability of uniform facilities to all citizens,” he assured.

National Chair of Rotary International Aziz Memon said this plant would provide water to 50 thousand people and they would get three thousand gallon of water on daily basis.

He said that plant would be powered by solar energy.