KARACHI - At least five people, including two female school teachers, lost their lives while over two dozen others were wounded when an speeding passenger bus collided with the column of the National Highway Toll Plaza in the suburbs of Karachi on Tuesday.

“The accident occurred when the bus was on its way to Badin from Karachi,” said Steel Town SHO Ghulam Mujtaba.

He added that driver of the bus lost control just few yards away from the Toll Plaza and resultantly the bus ran into one of the columns of the Toll Plaza.”

Mujtaba further said that there was also a loaded oil tanker beside the column, but fortunately the bus narrowly missed it. “Otherwise the number of casualties would have been higher,” he feared.

Driver of the bus, who has been identified as Achar, however managed to escape following the accident while the bus’s conductor Shabbir was also wounded in the accident and admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said that Shabbir had no idea what exactly had happened as he was busy in handing tickets to the passengers at the time of incident.

Following the accident, rescuers from the different welfare organisations, including Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare as well as police and Rangers also reached the site and participated in the rescue operation. Heavy machinery was also brought in to the site of accident in order to cut off the bus and transport the victims to hospitals.

The initial police investigation suggests that the accident occurred due to breaks failure. However, further investigation is underway.

“Apparently, the accident took place due to breaks failure,” said District Malir SSP Rao Anwar. “We have also approached the motor vehicle department to examine the bus which would help the investigators to ascertain the actual cause of the accident,” he added.

Case has been registered while police is looking for the bus driver.

60 huts gutted in fire at Gulshan-e-Iqbal

As many as 60 huts were reduced to rubble when a fire broke out at a shanty town in Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. At least three occupants also sustained burn injuries in the incident.

Slums in Block 13 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal suddenly caught intense fire which engulfed the whole area. According to the witnesses, people ran for the cover.

According to fire brigade spokesperson, four vehicles immediately rushed to the site and after operating for an hour, the fire fighters managed to extinguish it. Fire caused huge financial damage to the inhabitants of the slums. Fire fighters said that the cause behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. However, it seems that the fire broke out due to short-circuiting.