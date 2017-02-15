HYDERABAD - People belonging to different segments of life on Tuesday strongly condemned the deadly terrorist

blast near Punjab Assembly in Lahore in which 13 people were killed and dozens wounded.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Lahore Captain (r) Syed Ahmed Mubin and SSP (Operations) Zahid Mehmood Gondal were

killed in the attack besides 11 others.

The death toll is feared to go up as some of those injured are in critical condition.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan President and Ex-MNA Sahabzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, President Jaffaria Alliance Sindh Rashid Ali Jaffery, President Shia Ulema

Council Kazim Raza Naqvi, members of Pakistan Sunni Forum, Afzal Gujjar, Rev. Daniel Fiaz, member CEC All Pakistan Minorities Sindh Chapter M Parkash Advocate strongly condemned the deadly suicide blast.

They also expressed deep grief over the loss of several precious lives and sympathised with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and also grant early recovery to the injured.

They appealed to all the people of Pakistan to stand by the victims' families in order to provide them justice.