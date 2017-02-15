KARACHI - A man and his young son were shot dead while another was wounded in Orangi Town within the remits of Mominabad police station on Tuesday.

Police said that unknown culprits barged into a house located in Sector 10, Orangi Town and resorted to firing.

“Resultantly Shabbir Hussain, 55, his sons Adil Hussain, 24, and Waqas Hussain, 19, sustained injuries.

The intruders managed to flee while the victims were transported to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where Shabbir and his son Adil succumbed to their injuries while Waqas is still in critical condition. Police believes that the attackers resorted to firing when family members offered resistance.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants, while bodies of the victims have been handed to the family after autopsies. On the other hand, police found two decomposed bodies in Agra Taj Colony and II Chundrigar Road, bearing bullet marks. The bodies were shifted to the morgue for identification after autopsy.

Police believes that both of them were abducted and shot dead and later their bodies were thrown at two different places.