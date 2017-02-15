KARACHI - Keeping the promise to better the lives of host communities of Tharparkar, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has engaged a highly reputed health service provider, the Indus Hospital, for running its on-site free mother and child clinic situated in Thar Coal Block II.

In this connection, SECMC entered into an agreement with The Indus Hospital on Tuesday which was signed by SECMC CEO Shamsuddin Sheikh and Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari at a ceremony.

The Indus Hospital will manage the entire operations of the clinic by providing necessary and quality healthcare facilities and services.

Given the high maternal and infant mortality rates in Tharparkar, the clinic was built by SECMC in June 2015, and initially was known as Marvi Mother and Child Health Clinic.

Several locals are involved in running the weekly clinic, while dispensary staff has been hired from a local pharmacy in Islamkot.

The clinic also provides medicines free of cost to females and children.

Briefing about the initiative, Shamsuddin Sheikh said the health facility was fully equipped with a specialized female gynecologist, a qualified nurse, provision of an ultrasound machine, Gyne/Ops related medical checkup, free of cost medical consultation services and provision of free medicines.

“Around 6,000 patients have visited the clinic till this date,” he said, and added,

“The clinic has been one of our success stories in providing better health care facilities to the people of Block II and surrounding areas.”

He was of the view that the provision of quality health care and education had been the top priorities for SECMC since the start of the Thar Coal Project.

Shamsuddin hoped that the new endeavour would take off on a larger scale with the help of top medical experts of the Indus Hospital and its management.

Indus Hospital CEO Dr Abdul Bari also expressed his thoughts, and said that it was his mission to provide free of cost health care to the people of underprivileged areas.