Karachi - The Government of Sindh on Tuesday nominated the following members to act as trustees of Mohatta Palace Gallery Trust, established on the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan. Governor Sindh as Chairman with Chief Secretary Sindh, Federal Secretary National History & Literacy Heritage Division, Director General Department of Archaeology & Museum Islamabad and Secretary CT&AD as its members. The other members that were nominated by the provincial government are Hameed S Haroon as Managing Trustee with members as Shaukat Tarin, Sherry Rahman, Abdul Hameed Akhund, Taufeeq Chinoy, Professor Muhammad Daud Khan, Jehangir Siddiqui, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, Nusrat Jamil and Akram Dost. Furthermore, the government also announced a committee for the selection of development schemes to be referred to the experts of private sector for a third party monitoring with the approval of Sindh Chief Minister. It included Director General, Monitoring & Evaluation Cell, P&D as chairman, along with members Senior Chief or Chief Section (concerned) P&D, Representative of Finance Department (not below the rank of BS-18), Representative of Administrative Department (concerned) (not below the rank of BS-18), Director (MEC), P&D also to serve as the secretary of the committee.