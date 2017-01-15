KARACHI - Karachiites are suffering as the blame game between the Sindh government and the City District Government has made the situation worst in the metropolis in the aftermath of the rain, which started on Friday afternoon and continued intermittently on Saturday.

Heaps of garbage are seen everywhere in the city and low-lying areas are in knee-deep rainwater. The prevailing situation has made people’s lives miserable.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members paid a whirlwind visit to main roads and some posh localities of the city to assure the people of their full cooperation. City Mayor Wasim Akhtar also visited some areas along with city government officials.

At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents in the city. Three of them were killed on Kashmir Road and in Nazimabad area due to motorcycle accidents resulting from slippery roads. Two people were electrocuted in Korangi and Bufferzone areas. However, around 10 people were injured in separate mishaps in different localities of the metropolis. Following the first showers in city, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar said the defective sewerage system, encroachments on drains and absence of storm water drainage were the issues that needed to be addressed and the provincial government should cooperate with the city government in this regard. He said,

“All concerned staff of the KMC was on the roads along with the machinery to drain out the rainwater whereas the chairmen of the DMCs were also on the roads.” He said that permanent measures were needed to solve the problem of accumulation of rainwater on main roads. He said, “We request the provincial government to take up projects, which could ensure swift and proper drainage of all rainwater from main roads. Municipal services staff and sanitary workers are trying to clear the roads of rainwater,” the mayor said.

“Cleaning of drains should be done on a regular basis to avoid any problem during the rainy season,” he said while talking to media representatives during his visit to various arteries and several posh areas of the city after the rain. He was accompanied by DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, Municipal Services Director Masood Alam and other officers.

The Karachi mayor claimed that city wardens were controlling traffic at various places in the city in the absence of traffic police. He told the deputy inspector general of traffic police to ensure presence of traffic police on roads during rains.

The mayor said the city wore a pathetic look because no work had been done here for the last eight years. He said it was necessary that various land control organisations work under the central control of the KMC.

On the other side, K-Electric claimed that teams of the utility company remained active and overall power supply system remained intact on Saturday as the city continued to receive rain.

Earlier, about 400 feeders were affected during rain, which started on Friday afternoon. Several areas of the city experienced prolonged power outages due to tripping of hundreds of feeders and technical faults in the KE system.

Later, a KE spokesperson said that most of the affected feeders were fixed within a few hours. KE teams remained in the field to fix the localised faults and respond to individual queries. Affected areas include parts of Korangi and Malir as well as Garden East. Customers in select blocks of Federal B Area, North Nazimabad and parts of Gulshan-e-Iqbal were also affected by rain-related outages.

According to the KE spokesperson, restoring power supply to affected areas during continuous spell of rain had been quite challenging. However, he said, a continuous stream of investment in the system, operations and processes helped the utility respond to queries with greater efficiency. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mandhro declared a rain emergency at all government-run hospitals of Karachi and directed the heads of various hospitals to ensure presence of doctors, paramedics and medicines at hospitals.