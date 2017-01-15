KARACHI: An accountability court has cancelled the protective bail of former provincial minister for information Sharjeel Memon and directed the relevant authorities to initiate proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender (PO).

Sharjeel Memon and others are facing charges of corruption of Rs5.79 billion in the information department. A corruption reference against Memon and others came up for hearing before the accountability court on Saturday.

During the proceedings, a NAB investigation officer presented the court order for arrest of Memon. The report said that Memon had gone abroad to avoid detention, hence, it was impossible to arrest him. The court directed the investigation officer to initiate proceedings to declare Memon a proclaimed offender.