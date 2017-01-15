KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government will address all reservations of the Ministry of Interior with regard to inclusion of a certain number of madrassahs in the first schedule.

He said this while talking to the media during his five-hour visit to rain-affected areas of the city on Saturday. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, Mukesh Chawla and Imdad Pitafi.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that he had not received Interior Ministry’s reply on inclusion of a certain number of madrassahs in the first schedule so far. He said, “Let the reply reach me. We will address the reservations of the ministry.” He said these recommendations were made on the basis of intelligence agencies’ reports.

Talking about the plight of Karachiites after Friday/Saturday’s downpour, Shah said that he would not term this situation satisfactory, but “it is comparatively better because drains have been cleaned and encroachments have been removed.” He said that he had visited Picher Drain near the airport and Gujjar Drain and they were flowing smoothly. He said it was a gigantic task to remove encroachments from Gujjar Drain. Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro has done a wonderful job and he must be praised for this, he said.

Replying to a question, he said he was in touch with the mayor of Karachi. “He is on the streets and I am also visiting city to review disposal of rainwater, which accumulated on streets and roads,” he said. He was of the view that the mayor had sufficient powers to serve the people of Karachi. He said it was quite surprising that every time he was being asked about mayor’s powers. He said the assembly had given him powers and he should serve the people and he was doing his best. He said, “I am supporting him and today invited him to join me on the trip, but he was working in some other areas.”

The chief minister said that there were some traffic issues in the city because roads were being reconstructed. “Instead of appreciating, some people are criticising the government for carrying out development projects in the city. This shows that they are not opposing us; they are actually opposing the people of Karachi and Karachiites must know them,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited different areas of the city to inspect disposal of rainwater. The areas he visited included Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nipa Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Golimar, Sher Shah and Lyari.

In Lyari, he visited the General Hospital and inquired after various patients. He asked them about the quality of services they were being provided at the hospital. The patients’ response was positive. He directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to provide best health facilities to patients and ensure that every doctor and paramedical staff is on duty.

Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the RO Plant of Lyari and checked quality of water. He directed the staff present there to ensure supply of clean water to as many localities as possible. “I want you to operate the RO Plant at its maximum capacity,” he said.

Later, the chief minister, who was joined by MPA Javed Nagori, went to the office of PPP MNA Shahjehan Baloch where he was briefed about the water supply and drainage system of Lyari by Water Board Managing Director Misbahuddin.

Misbahuddin said the drainage system of Lyari was quite problematic because the area was located below the sea level. Disposal of drain water was being made through heavy suction machines.

He said that population had increased and the capacity of suction pumps was less that the required.

On this, the chief minister directed water board managing director to prepare a detailed plan within a month so that proper drainage system could be put in place.

“I want to construct roads and streets of Lyari, but before taking construction work in hand I will fix the water supply and drainage system,” he said. Peace has been restored in Lyari and now it time for take up development projects in the city, he said. He visited various localities of Lyari and showed his displeasure with stagnant water at some places.