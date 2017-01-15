SHIKARPUR: A poor woman on Saturday gave birth to her child in a hospital lawn after doctors reportedly refused to admit her to the medical facility here.

The incident exposes conditions at government-run hospitals of Sindh where pregnant women lack adequate medical facilities and many of them die in labour. The hospitals, even in urban areas of interior Sindh, lack modern treatment facilities for newborns such as incubators.

According to a report, doctors at the district hospital of Shikarpur refused to admit the woman because she had no money for her treatment. They advised her to go to a private hospital. The woman waited outside the hospital in the hope that she would be admitted, but to no avail. Later, she gave birth to her baby in the hospital lawn.