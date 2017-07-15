KARACHI - The 11th Board meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh was held Friday under the chairmanship of Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani, Minister for Rehabilitation, Government of Sindh in the Head Office of PDMA Sindh, Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Zakat & Ushr Department and representatives of Finance, Health, Local Government and Irrigation Departments.

The forum was appraised regarding the monsoon preparedness carried out by PDMA keeping in view the monsoon outlook issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department. It was also apprised that Monsoon Contingency Plan 2017 has been prepared after getting inputs from relevant stakeholders. The plan was thereafter formally approved by the board for its implementation.

Minister Rehabilitation Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani further directed PDMA to ensure that all line departments and district administrations are sensitized to ensure all necessary measures are in place to avoid any untoward situation.

As a follow up, it was decided by the Chair that a detailed meeting may be arranged with Secretary Irrigation and Managing Director SIDA along with all concerned Irrigation officers to assess the preparedness levels and identify the issues, if any. Subsequently, a visit of all Divisional Headquarters of Sindh will be conducted by Minister Rehabilitation and DG PDMA to ascertain the monsoon preparedness.