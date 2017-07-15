KARACHI - A symbolic hunger strike of Pasban-e-Pakistan against the repealing of NAB Ordinance by the Sindh Assembly entered the second day on Friday in front of the Karachi Press Club.

A good number of activists and civil society members attended the protest.

Addressing on the occasion, Pasban Karachi chapter president Abdul Hakim Quaid regretted that the lawmakers of the ruling party in the Sindh Assembly forgot their true mandate to serve their voters and they supported a black law to save skin of the corruption mafia.

He said this controversial bill has seriously dented the respect and dignity of the Sindh Assembly, itself, and people are now calling it with ridiculous names.

He said that the nexus of landlords and corruption mafia in Sindh has stemmed the progress and prosperity of this province. He said poverty is rising steeply. People even do not have the basic facilities of clean drinking water and sewerage disposal. Police stations are turned into torture houses to extort bribes from people. Huge commissions and kickbacks in the government contracts have devoured a major chunk of budgetary funds, as these funds are going to the pockets of the corruption mafia instead of changing the socioeconomic scenario of this desperately poor province, where malnutrition of children has broken all past records.

Harshly criticising the ruling party of Sindh, he said they have forgotten the slogan of serving people and now this party is serving only the interests of the corruption mafia. He said both federal and provincial governments have failed to improve education, healthcare, jobs, agriculture, economy and social sector in Sindh province. He said Sindh is generating more revenue for the country than any other province, but still it is desperately backward and abjectly poor.

He said; however, people of Sindh are now getting politically aware and they would surely reject the corruption mafia in the coming general elections of 2018. He said without ditching the feudal culture and corruption mafia, Sindh province cannot be put on the path of sustainable progress and prosperity.